Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

11210 12th Avenue North

11210 12th Avenue North · (612) 440-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11210 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314

For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! This is a quiet building located at south end of Medicine Lake. From this location, easily access highways 55, 169, 494 & 394. Enjoy the wildlife as it passes by your patio. Hop on the bike trail for a beautiful ride/run around the lake. The apt is steps from the Luce Line Trail and Medicine Lake Trail Loop. We are 2 blocks from the West Medicine Lake Pk. This 2BR faces east & is available July 1st. Apartment features-granite tops, hickory cabinets, beautiful hdwd flrs, slate flrs, patio, A/C, D/W, W/D, fireplace! Additional storage available, free off-street parking. Detached garages rent $70 per mo. as available.
NOTE: I'm sorry no pets allowed. No smoking inside building. Pricing subject to change. Availability may change at any time with or without prior notice.BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296314
Property Id 296314

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 12th Avenue North have any available units?
11210 12th Avenue North has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11210 12th Avenue North have?
Some of 11210 12th Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11210 12th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
11210 12th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 12th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 11210 12th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 11210 12th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11210 12th Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 11210 12th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 11210 12th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 12th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 11210 12th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11210 12th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
