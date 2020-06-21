11210 12th Avenue North

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314



For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! This is a quiet building located at south end of Medicine Lake. From this location, easily access highways 55, 169, 494 & 394. Enjoy the wildlife as it passes by your patio. Hop on the bike trail for a beautiful ride/run around the lake. The apt is steps from the Luce Line Trail and Medicine Lake Trail Loop. We are 2 blocks from the West Medicine Lake Pk. This 2BR faces east & is available July 1st. Apartment features-granite tops, hickory cabinets, beautiful hdwd flrs, slate flrs, patio, A/C, D/W, W/D, fireplace! Additional storage available, free off-street parking. Detached garages rent $70 per mo. as available.

NOTE: I'm sorry no pets allowed. No smoking inside building. Pricing subject to change. Availability may change at any time with or without prior notice.BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296314

No Pets Allowed



