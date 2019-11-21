Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orono
Find more places like 4210 N Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orono, MN
/
4210 N Shore Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4210 N Shore Drive
4210 North Shore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4210 North Shore Drive, Orono, MN 55364
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have any available units?
4210 N Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orono, MN
.
Is 4210 N Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4210 N Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 N Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orono
.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4210 N Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Excelsior, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Victoria, MN
Chaska, MN
St. Bonifacius, MN
Hopkins, MN
Shakopee, MN
Golden Valley, MN
New Hope, MN
Waconia, MN
Crystal, MN
Rogers, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Savage, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Champlin, MN
Anoka, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University