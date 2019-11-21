All apartments in Orono
4210 N Shore Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

4210 N Shore Drive

4210 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4210 North Shore Drive, Orono, MN 55364

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 N Shore Drive have any available units?
4210 N Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
Is 4210 N Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4210 N Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 N Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orono.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4210 N Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 N Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 N Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
