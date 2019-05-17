Complete renovation, and ready for move-in. Every surface has been touched! Amazing Orono location. The kitchen you're looking for, quartz counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances. Available for a March 1st move-in. Don't wait!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 N Arm Drive have any available units?
1505 N Arm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 1505 N Arm Drive have?
Some of 1505 N Arm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N Arm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Arm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.