11731 10th St South West

Another fine listing brought to you by Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage on 5 acre peaceful country estate for rent. Available August 24th! Nestled 15 minutes away from Mayo Clinic within pager range. Convenient 5 minute drive from nationally renowned Byron schools. Safe, helpful, tight-knit neighborhood. Small dogs allowed up to 50 lbs. With $500 refundable pet deposit. Family or multi-rental agreement. Tenant responsible for trash and utilities. Lawn care and snow removal provided by landlord. No outbuildings included. This home not set up for Section 8, Bob Vondal 507-251-9030