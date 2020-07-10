All apartments in Olmsted County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:34 PM

11731 10th St South West

11731 10th Street Southwest · (507) 251-9030
Location

11731 10th Street Southwest, Olmsted County, MN 55920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 24

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another fine listing brought to you by Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage on 5 acre peaceful country estate for rent. Available August 24th! Nestled 15 minutes away from Mayo Clinic within pager range. Convenient 5 minute drive from nationally renowned Byron schools. Safe, helpful, tight-knit neighborhood. Small dogs allowed up to 50 lbs. With $500 refundable pet deposit. Family or multi-rental agreement. Tenant responsible for trash and utilities. Lawn care and snow removal provided by landlord. No outbuildings included. This home not set up for Section 8, Bob Vondal 507-251-9030

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 10th St South West have any available units?
11731 10th St South West has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11731 10th St South West have?
Some of 11731 10th St South West's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11731 10th St South West currently offering any rent specials?
11731 10th St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 10th St South West pet-friendly?
No, 11731 10th St South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olmsted County.
Does 11731 10th St South West offer parking?
Yes, 11731 10th St South West offers parking.
Does 11731 10th St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11731 10th St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 10th St South West have a pool?
Yes, 11731 10th St South West has a pool.
Does 11731 10th St South West have accessible units?
No, 11731 10th St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 10th St South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 11731 10th St South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11731 10th St South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 11731 10th St South West does not have units with air conditioning.
