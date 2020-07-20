All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7567 6th St N

7567 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7567 6th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, central air, home office/loft, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 7567 6th St N Oakdale MN 55128

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7567 6th St N have any available units?
7567 6th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 7567 6th St N have?
Some of 7567 6th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7567 6th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7567 6th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7567 6th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7567 6th St N is pet friendly.
Does 7567 6th St N offer parking?
No, 7567 6th St N does not offer parking.
Does 7567 6th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7567 6th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7567 6th St N have a pool?
No, 7567 6th St N does not have a pool.
Does 7567 6th St N have accessible units?
No, 7567 6th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7567 6th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7567 6th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7567 6th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7567 6th St N has units with air conditioning.
