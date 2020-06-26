7025 19th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/15/19 4 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home in Oakdale - Property Id: 124585



Large 4 bedroom home with a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in backyard. It was totally remodeled 1 year ago. It is in a nice neighborhood and close to a park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124585

Property Id 124585



(RLNE4916365)