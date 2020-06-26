Available 06/15/19 4 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home in Oakdale - Property Id: 124585
Large 4 bedroom home with a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in backyard. It was totally remodeled 1 year ago. It is in a nice neighborhood and close to a park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124585 Property Id 124585
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7025 19th St N have any available units?
7025 19th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 7025 19th St N have?
Some of 7025 19th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 19th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7025 19th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 19th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 19th St N is pet friendly.
Does 7025 19th St N offer parking?
Yes, 7025 19th St N offers parking.
Does 7025 19th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 19th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 19th St N have a pool?
No, 7025 19th St N does not have a pool.
Does 7025 19th St N have accessible units?
No, 7025 19th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 19th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 19th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 19th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 19th St N does not have units with air conditioning.