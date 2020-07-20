All apartments in Oakdale
Find more places like 453 Hickory Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakdale, MN
/
453 Hickory Lane N
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

453 Hickory Lane N

453 Hickory Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

453 Hickory Lane North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
453 Hickory Lane N Available 06/01/19 Townhouse for June 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Attached Garage, Front Patio - Oakdale townhouse available June 1. Open floor plan on the main level between the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space and has all appliances including a dishwasher. There's a half bathroom on the main level off the kitchen.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. The bedrooms have a lot of natural light and good closet space. There's a washer/dryer conveniently located just off the bedrooms. Large full bathroom upstairs as well.
This townhouse also has a front patio, central a/c, and a single stall attached garage. Great location at the end of a cul de sac overlooking a pond. Close to downtown St. Paul and I-94.

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
Rent includes trash & association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3218588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Hickory Lane N have any available units?
453 Hickory Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 453 Hickory Lane N have?
Some of 453 Hickory Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Hickory Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
453 Hickory Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Hickory Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 453 Hickory Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakdale.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 453 Hickory Lane N offers parking.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Hickory Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N have a pool?
No, 453 Hickory Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N have accessible units?
No, 453 Hickory Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Hickory Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Hickory Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Hickory Lane N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N
Oakdale, MN 55128

Similar Pages

Oakdale 1 BedroomsOakdale 2 Bedrooms
Oakdale Apartments with GaragesOakdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Rogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities