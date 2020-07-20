Amenities

453 Hickory Lane N Available 06/01/19 Townhouse for June 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Attached Garage, Front Patio - Oakdale townhouse available June 1. Open floor plan on the main level between the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space and has all appliances including a dishwasher. There's a half bathroom on the main level off the kitchen.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. The bedrooms have a lot of natural light and good closet space. There's a washer/dryer conveniently located just off the bedrooms. Large full bathroom upstairs as well.

This townhouse also has a front patio, central a/c, and a single stall attached garage. Great location at the end of a cul de sac overlooking a pond. Close to downtown St. Paul and I-94.



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Rent includes trash & association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



