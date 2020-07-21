All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

2563 Henslow Ave N,

2563 Henslow Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2563 Henslow Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Large 5+ bedroom home in Oakdake - Property Id: 140668

This home has a huge kitchen and huge entertaining area. Included is a 8 person hot tub, attached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard. It is in a very nice neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140668p
Property Id 140668

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5048553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have any available units?
2563 Henslow Ave N, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have?
Some of 2563 Henslow Ave N,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2563 Henslow Ave N, currently offering any rent specials?
2563 Henslow Ave N, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 Henslow Ave N, pet-friendly?
No, 2563 Henslow Ave N, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakdale.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, offer parking?
Yes, 2563 Henslow Ave N, offers parking.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2563 Henslow Ave N, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have a pool?
No, 2563 Henslow Ave N, does not have a pool.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have accessible units?
No, 2563 Henslow Ave N, does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2563 Henslow Ave N, has units with dishwashers.
Does 2563 Henslow Ave N, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2563 Henslow Ave N, does not have units with air conditioning.
