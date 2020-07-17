2 Bedroom Town home with Garage in Oakdale! - Great 2 bedroom, spacious townhome with attached garage in Oakdale. You'll be close to dining and entertainment in a well maintained community in your corner unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have any available units?
1574 Helmo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
Is 1574 Helmo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Helmo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Helmo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1574 Helmo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1574 Helmo Ave offers parking.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 Helmo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have a pool?
No, 1574 Helmo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1574 Helmo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 Helmo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1574 Helmo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1574 Helmo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.