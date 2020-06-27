All apartments in Oakdale
1565 Hallmark Avenue N
1565 Hallmark Avenue N

1565 Hallmark Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Hallmark Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have any available units?
1565 Hallmark Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
Is 1565 Hallmark Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Hallmark Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Hallmark Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Hallmark Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 Hallmark Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
