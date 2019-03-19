14891 58th St N Apt 3B

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Oak Park Heights. All new carpet, tile, paint and stainless steel appliances. Get settled into this beautiful townhome before the holidays. Prepare your Thanksgiving dinner using your brand new stainless steel appliances. Living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main level make this home great for entertaining. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, second bathroom, walk-in closet and laundry closet conveniently located on the same level. Steps away from playgrounds and wooded trails. Close to historic downtown Stillwater. Attached garage and duty-free lawn and snow care make this the perfect place to call home. This great unit is available for December 1st for just $1375/mth. Properties like this in Stillwater don't last long. Contact us today. 651-491-8005