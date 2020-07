Amenities

1 BR/ 1 BA apartment located in desirable Stillwater location with easy access to Hwy 36 and just minutes from downtown! This well-maintained unit features hardwood flooring throughout, in-unit washer and dryer, and ample storage! Small pets are ok with approval ($300.00 non-refundable pet fee applies per pet). Tenant pays electric, all other utilities included! Call to schedule a showing today 651-491-8005!