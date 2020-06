Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath unit is available to rent April 1st! Located in Oak Park Heights, it is not too far from downtown Stillwater or walking trails. With assigned parking and the HOA covering the majority of utilities, all you need to pay for is gas and electric! Call us today to schedule a showing 651-491-8005.