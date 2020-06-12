112 Poplar Ridge Dr, #203, Norwood Young America

Amenities
All the amenities of a town house at half the price. This unit features a tuck-under garage and heat is included in the rent. Plus, it is right next to a walking trail and nature area. Come check this out, you have to see it to believe it. Won't last long at this price.
AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Attached Garage***
Dishwasher***
Walk-in Closet***
Heat included***
Scenic Views--see deer, ducks, birds from your two picture windows!
Solid oak cabinetry***
Attached Parking Garage with automatic door opener***
Dining area***
Walking/recreation trail right outside your door***
8 MILES TO WACONIA
20 MINUTES TO EDEN PRAIRIE, WITHOUT A SINGLE STOP LIGHT
PET POLICY: CATS OK, NO DOGS
Located in Carver County near: Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Victoria, Waconia, Hutchinson, Plato, Shakopee, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Mayer, Mound, Navarre, Carver, Hamburg, Glencoe
CLOSE TO CHASKA, EDEN PRAIRIE, WACONIA, WATERTOWN, VICTORIA, CHANHASSEN, MOUND, MINNETONKA
9 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Building