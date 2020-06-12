All apartments in Norwood Young America
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

112 Poplar Ridge Dr, #203, Norwood Young America

112 Poplar Ridge Drive · (805) 268-5419
Location

112 Poplar Ridge Drive, Norwood Young America, MN 55397

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
All the amenities of a town house at half the price. This unit features a tuck-under garage and heat is included in the rent. Plus, it is right next to a walking trail and nature area. Come check this out, you have to see it to believe it. Won't last long at this price.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Attached Garage***
Dishwasher***
Walk-in Closet***
Heat included***
Scenic Views--see deer, ducks, birds from your two picture windows!
Solid oak cabinetry***
Attached Parking Garage with automatic door opener***
Dining area***
Walking/recreation trail right outside your door***

8 MILES TO WACONIA
20 MINUTES TO EDEN PRAIRIE, WITHOUT A SINGLE STOP LIGHT

PET POLICY: CATS OK, NO DOGS

Located in Carver County near: Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Victoria, Waconia, Hutchinson, Plato, Shakopee, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Mayer, Mound, Navarre, Carver, Hamburg, Glencoe

CLOSE TO CHASKA, EDEN PRAIRIE, WACONIA, WATERTOWN, VICTORIA, CHANHASSEN, MOUND, MINNETONKA
9 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

