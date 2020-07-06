2360 Shoshone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large back deck and partially fenced in yard! This unit features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and separate living and dining areas. The kitchen includes a double oven, exposed brick, and space for a table. The basement has a lot of space for extra storage, laundry, a work bench, and one of the bedrooms.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAAYNZ_7Wfk



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO realty services at 612-293-5809 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.