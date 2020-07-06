All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2360 Shoshone Road

2360 Shoshone Road · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Shoshone Road, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
oven
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large back deck and partially fenced in yard! This unit features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and separate living and dining areas. The kitchen includes a double oven, exposed brick, and space for a table. The basement has a lot of space for extra storage, laundry, a work bench, and one of the bedrooms.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAAYNZ_7Wfk

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO realty services at 612-293-5809 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Shoshone Road have any available units?
2360 Shoshone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2360 Shoshone Road have?
Some of 2360 Shoshone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Shoshone Road currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Shoshone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Shoshone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Shoshone Road is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road offer parking?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road have a pool?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road have accessible units?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Shoshone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Shoshone Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
