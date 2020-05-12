All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:44 PM

2145 McKnight Rd. - 202

2145 Mcknight Road North · (952) 807-4017
Location

2145 Mcknight Road North, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available July 1st! Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Balcony apartments at 2145 McKnight Rd N. Situated in the heart of North St. Paul's Maplewood Oakdale area, living here gives you a wide variety of nearby highlights to enjoy. Here at this community, you'll have access to private parking in our lot or upgrade to your own private garage.

Unit Details: This apartment has newly installed Luxury Vinyl flooring with a shadow hickory finish. The kitchen includes newly crafted cabinets, granite countertops, led lighting, & more.

We also offer additional storage units, a community laundry room, and more.

If you're interested in touring one of these lovely apartments please reach out to our leasing team who will assist you in finding your new home.
Now Leasing! Move-in as early as July 1st!

McKnight Apartments features 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for rent in North St Paul. The property features recently updated common areas, on-site laundry, storage units, garage parking, and ample off-street parking. The apartment building is just 15 minutes from downtown St Paul with lots of shopping, entertainment, dining and more just blocks away. The location is great for Residents who commute with easy access to Highway 36 and multiple public bus stops within a block of the front door. You will love your clean spacious unit and convenience of living so close to all your shopping and entertainment needs. Once you are a resident at this community, you will have access to online rental payments, streamlined maintenance requests, and news about your new community.
Call or text 507-261-8933 to set up your tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have any available units?
2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have?
Some of 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North St. Paul.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 does offer parking.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have a pool?
No, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have accessible units?
No, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2145 McKnight Rd. - 202 has units with air conditioning.
