2145 McKnight Rd. - 202

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available July 1st! Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Balcony apartments at 2145 McKnight Rd N. Situated in the heart of North St. Paul's Maplewood Oakdale area, living here gives you a wide variety of nearby highlights to enjoy. Here at this community, you'll have access to private parking in our lot or upgrade to your own private garage.



Unit Details: This apartment has newly installed Luxury Vinyl flooring with a shadow hickory finish. The kitchen includes newly crafted cabinets, granite countertops, led lighting, & more.



We also offer additional storage units, a community laundry room, and more.



If you're interested in touring one of these lovely apartments please reach out to our leasing team who will assist you in finding your new home.

Now Leasing! Move-in as early as July 1st!



McKnight Apartments features 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for rent in North St Paul. The property features recently updated common areas, on-site laundry, storage units, garage parking, and ample off-street parking. The apartment building is just 15 minutes from downtown St Paul with lots of shopping, entertainment, dining and more just blocks away. The location is great for Residents who commute with easy access to Highway 36 and multiple public bus stops within a block of the front door. You will love your clean spacious unit and convenience of living so close to all your shopping and entertainment needs. Once you are a resident at this community, you will have access to online rental payments, streamlined maintenance requests, and news about your new community.

