Home
North St. Paul, MN
1984 Polaris Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1984 Polaris Place
1984 Polaris Place
No Longer Available
Location
1984 Polaris Place, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in N. St. Paul - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in N. St. Paul. Wood floors, tile kitchen, basement with washer and dryer.
Great fenced in back yard, back up to a park.
(RLNE5351999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1984 Polaris Place have any available units?
1984 Polaris Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North St. Paul, MN
.
What amenities does 1984 Polaris Place have?
Some of 1984 Polaris Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1984 Polaris Place currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Polaris Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Polaris Place pet-friendly?
No, 1984 Polaris Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North St. Paul
.
Does 1984 Polaris Place offer parking?
Yes, 1984 Polaris Place offers parking.
Does 1984 Polaris Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1984 Polaris Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Polaris Place have a pool?
No, 1984 Polaris Place does not have a pool.
Does 1984 Polaris Place have accessible units?
No, 1984 Polaris Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Polaris Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1984 Polaris Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Polaris Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1984 Polaris Place has units with air conditioning.
