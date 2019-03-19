14 Meadowlark Lane

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, fireplace, hardwood floors, private master suite, finished lower level, patio, out door jacuzzi, and in-ground pool great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, cats and small dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 14 Meadowlark Ln North Oaks MN 55127