All apartments in North Oaks
Find more places like 14 Meadowlark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Oaks, MN
/
14 Meadowlark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Meadowlark Lane

14 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14 Meadowlark Lane, North Oaks, MN 55127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, fireplace, hardwood floors, private master suite, finished lower level, patio, out door jacuzzi, and in-ground pool great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, cats and small dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 14 Meadowlark Ln North Oaks MN 55127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
14 Meadowlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Oaks, MN.
What amenities does 14 Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 14 Meadowlark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Meadowlark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Meadowlark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
No, 14 Meadowlark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Meadowlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14 Meadowlark Lane has a pool.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Meadowlark Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Meadowlark Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNShoreview, MNVadnais Heights, MNBlaine, MNHugo, MNLittle Canada, MN
New Brighton, MNNorth St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNFalcon Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNForest Lake, MNFridley, MNColumbia Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNWest St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities