Hillsboro Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Hillsboro Court

2701 Hillsboro Ave N · (763) 251-9353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427
Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2715-105 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 2701-305 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 2701-110 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2701-108 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillsboro Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
garage
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient. We have been remodeling and redecorating for our residents so you will find fresh, clean homes, remodeled halls and laundries and the conveniences you need to make life easier: generous closet space, updated kitchens with dishwashers and gas ranges as well as air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer and free heat to keep you cozy in the winter. In addition to our remodeled kitchens we are also in the...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $35/Pet
restrictions: First Pet can not exceed 80 lbs. Weight limit with a max of 120 lbs per home. Must be spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Off-leash pet park.
Cats
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
restrictions: 80 lbs weight limit with a max of 120 lbs per home. Must be spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Off-leash pet park.
Parking Details: Parking Lot and Garage.
Storage Details: Free if Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillsboro Court have any available units?
Hillsboro Court has 8 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hillsboro Court have?
Some of Hillsboro Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillsboro Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hillsboro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillsboro Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillsboro Court is pet friendly.
Does Hillsboro Court offer parking?
Yes, Hillsboro Court offers parking.
Does Hillsboro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillsboro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillsboro Court have a pool?
Yes, Hillsboro Court has a pool.
Does Hillsboro Court have accessible units?
No, Hillsboro Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hillsboro Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillsboro Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Hillsboro Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hillsboro Court has units with air conditioning.
