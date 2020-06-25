8131 62nd Avenue N

8131 62nd Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428 Meadow Lake Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1st. Lots of updates! Spacious 5 bedroom plus office 3 bath home on great lot in Plymouth. 4 car garage, large yard that backs up to city wooded park with trails, 4 season porch and lower level walkout. Great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
