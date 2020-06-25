All apartments in New Hope
8131 62nd Avenue N

8131 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8131 62nd Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Meadow Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1st. Lots of updates! Spacious 5 bedroom plus office 3 bath home on great lot in Plymouth. 4 car garage, large yard that backs up to city wooded park with trails, 4 season porch and lower level walkout. Great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have any available units?
8131 62nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 8131 62nd Avenue N have?
Some of 8131 62nd Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 62nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8131 62nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 62nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8131 62nd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8131 62nd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 62nd Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 8131 62nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8131 62nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 62nd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 62nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8131 62nd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
