Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3573 Independence Ave N

3573 Independence Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3573 Independence Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427
Hidden Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 04/01/19 New Hope Independence 73 - Property Id: 104927

3 bdrm townhone; 2 bath; patio and deck; 2 car garage
skylight kitchen; insulated siding; vinyl windows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104927
Property Id 104927

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4762418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3573 Independence Ave N have any available units?
3573 Independence Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 3573 Independence Ave N have?
Some of 3573 Independence Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3573 Independence Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3573 Independence Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3573 Independence Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3573 Independence Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3573 Independence Ave N offers parking.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3573 Independence Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N have a pool?
No, 3573 Independence Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3573 Independence Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3573 Independence Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3573 Independence Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3573 Independence Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
