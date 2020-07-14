Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool pool table sauna on-site laundry e-payments internet access

The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN. Residents love these cat friendly apartments because of the extra closet space as well as the community room, sauna, and billiards! There are many convenient features in select apartments ranging from community laundry rooms, paid heat, and balconies and patios. You'll find Sage Park is a great community to call home!Make the most of suburban living at Sage Park! These New Brighton apartments are conveniently located near Highway 19 and I-35W making for an easy commute! Surrounded by lakes and parks, there's endless outdoor activities to keep you busy. when you want to shop, head a couple minutes west to the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center, or grab a bite to eat at Chipotle, Culver's or McDonald's. You'll love living near a little bit of everything!