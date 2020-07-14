All apartments in New Brighton
Sage Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Sage Park

900 County Road D W · (833) 914-0935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN 55112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 906-337 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902-114 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1102-314 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1102-212 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sage Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
sauna
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN. Residents love these cat friendly apartments because of the extra closet space as well as the community room, sauna, and billiards! There are many convenient features in select apartments ranging from community laundry rooms, paid heat, and balconies and patios. You'll find Sage Park is a great community to call home!Make the most of suburban living at Sage Park! These New Brighton apartments are conveniently located near Highway 19 and I-35W making for an easy commute! Surrounded by lakes and parks, there's endless outdoor activities to keep you busy. when you want to shop, head a couple minutes west to the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center, or grab a bite to eat at Chipotle, Culver's or McDonald's. You'll love living near a little bit of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $30/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sage Park have any available units?
Sage Park has 6 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sage Park have?
Some of Sage Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sage Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sage Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sage Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sage Park is pet friendly.
Does Sage Park offer parking?
Yes, Sage Park offers parking.
Does Sage Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sage Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sage Park have a pool?
Yes, Sage Park has a pool.
Does Sage Park have accessible units?
Yes, Sage Park has accessible units.
Does Sage Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sage Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Sage Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sage Park has units with air conditioning.
