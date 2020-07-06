All apartments in New Brighton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

526 Continental Drive

526 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

526 Continental Drive, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central air, walkout lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 526 Continental Dr New Brighton MN 55112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Continental Drive have any available units?
526 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 526 Continental Drive have?
Some of 526 Continental Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Continental Drive is pet friendly.
Does 526 Continental Drive offer parking?
No, 526 Continental Drive does not offer parking.
Does 526 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 526 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 526 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Continental Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 Continental Drive has units with air conditioning.

