1844 Tioga Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: 3 fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1844 Tioga Blvd New Brighton MN 55112