Last updated July 28 2019 at 5:35 PM

1844 Tioga Boulevard

1844 Tioga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Tioga Boulevard, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: 3 fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1844 Tioga Blvd New Brighton MN 55112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have any available units?
1844 Tioga Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have?
Some of 1844 Tioga Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Tioga Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Tioga Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Tioga Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Tioga Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1844 Tioga Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Tioga Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1844 Tioga Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1844 Tioga Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Tioga Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Tioga Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 Tioga Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
