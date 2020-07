Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another great listing from Matt @ RentersWarehouse! This very clean and modern house is ready to rent. Many newer appliances and upgrades. Central air, washer & dryer, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, newer deck and much more. Close to shopping and public transportation. Rent $1795. Deposit $1795. $150 one time processing fee. $7 admin fee. Pets are ok upon approval from the owner on a case by case basis. $400 pet deposit. This is a MUST SEE!