Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1227 Pecks Woods Drive

Location

1227 Pecks Woods Drive, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, hardwood floors, central air, porch great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1227 Pecks Woods Dr New Brighton MN 55112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have any available units?
1227 Pecks Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have?
Some of 1227 Pecks Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Pecks Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Pecks Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Pecks Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Pecks Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1227 Pecks Woods Drive has units with air conditioning.
