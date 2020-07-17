All apartments in Mower County
24248 534 Ave - #202a
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

24248 534 Ave - #202a

24248 534th Avenue · (507) 440-4062
Location

24248 534th Avenue, Mower County, MN 55912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Large living room. Coin-op laundry in building. Off-street parking available.
Located approximately 1 - 1 1/2 miles North of the Walmart/Shopping area. Approximately 7 minutes to QPP, Hormel, APC. Completely updated building. Lots of parking and room to stretch your eyes. 24 hour internet video surveillance of common areas. Large commercial style coin laundry on site.
Our apartments are large. There are 2, 3, and 4 bedroom units in these buildings. Electricity is sub metered and billed through us, so you don't have to hassle with the utility company.

Owned and operated by Dune Acquisitions LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have any available units?
24248 534 Ave - #202a has a unit available for $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have?
Some of 24248 534 Ave - #202a's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24248 534 Ave - #202a currently offering any rent specials?
24248 534 Ave - #202a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24248 534 Ave - #202a pet-friendly?
No, 24248 534 Ave - #202a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mower County.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a offer parking?
Yes, 24248 534 Ave - #202a offers parking.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24248 534 Ave - #202a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have a pool?
No, 24248 534 Ave - #202a does not have a pool.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have accessible units?
No, 24248 534 Ave - #202a does not have accessible units.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have units with dishwashers?
No, 24248 534 Ave - #202a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24248 534 Ave - #202a have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24248 534 Ave - #202a has units with air conditioning.
