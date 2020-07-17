24248 534 Ave - #202a

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Large living room. Coin-op laundry in building. Off-street parking available.

Located approximately 1 - 1 1/2 miles North of the Walmart/Shopping area. Approximately 7 minutes to QPP, Hormel, APC. Completely updated building. Lots of parking and room to stretch your eyes. 24 hour internet video surveillance of common areas. Large commercial style coin laundry on site.

Our apartments are large. There are 2, 3, and 4 bedroom units in these buildings. Electricity is sub metered and billed through us, so you don't have to hassle with the utility company.



Owned and operated by Dune Acquisitions LLC