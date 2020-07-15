17681 US Hwy 218 - #1

Amenities

1 bedroom apartment with gas fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets. Basement with shower. Has individual thermostat and forced air furnace for comfort. Off-street parking available. Coin-op laundry available on-site.

Quiet, economical, country manufactured home and apartment community located just 2 1/2 miles South of Austin, MN on US Highway 218. Lot rent includes lawn care, normal household garbage, and snow removal from parking areas. Commercial coin laundry available.

Owned and operated by Ten Thousand Pelicans LLC.