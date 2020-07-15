All apartments in Mower County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:24 AM

17681 US Hwy 218 - #1

17681 US Highway 218 · (507) 440-4062
Location

17681 US Highway 218, Mower County, MN 55912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom apartment with gas fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets. Basement with shower. Has individual thermostat and forced air furnace for comfort. Off-street parking available. Coin-op laundry available on-site.
Quiet, economical, country manufactured home and apartment community located just 2 1/2 miles South of Austin, MN on US Highway 218. Lot rent includes lawn care, normal household garbage, and snow removal from parking areas. Commercial coin laundry available.
Owned and operated by Ten Thousand Pelicans LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

