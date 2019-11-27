All apartments in Mounds View
Mounds View, MN
5612 Saint Stephen Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

5612 Saint Stephen Street

5612 Saint Stephen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Saint Stephen Street, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom rambler style home has 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom in the lower level with a 3/4 bath. Large, private backyard. 2 car garage has a workshop. Backyard deck off the kitchen door.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have any available units?
5612 Saint Stephen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have?
Some of 5612 Saint Stephen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Saint Stephen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Saint Stephen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Saint Stephen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Saint Stephen Street is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Saint Stephen Street offers parking.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Saint Stephen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have a pool?
No, 5612 Saint Stephen Street does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have accessible units?
No, 5612 Saint Stephen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Saint Stephen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Saint Stephen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Saint Stephen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

