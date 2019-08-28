6135 Southview Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous, custom built, 2-story walkout home on a quiet cul-de-sac featuring luxury finishes throughout: Custom woodwork, cherry cabinets, over-sized kitchen island, granite counter-tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and tiled floors. 4-season porch with adjacent deck and lower large stamped concrete patio. Owner's suite with spa-like master bath--double shower, whirlpool, and double vessel sinks on marble counter-top. Dakota Trail located steps away--best biking/walking trail along Lake Minnetonka. Located in Westonka school district!