Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

5789 Sunset Rd

5789 Sunset Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5789 Sunset Road, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath SFH located in Mound is available now!! Home features 900 square feet, 1 car garage, laundry and A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1250) (Security Deposit: $1250) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Sunset Rd have any available units?
5789 Sunset Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
Is 5789 Sunset Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Sunset Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Sunset Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5789 Sunset Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5789 Sunset Rd offers parking.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Sunset Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd have a pool?
No, 5789 Sunset Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd have accessible units?
No, 5789 Sunset Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5789 Sunset Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5789 Sunset Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5789 Sunset Rd has units with air conditioning.
