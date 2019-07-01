4309 Wilshire Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy life on the lake in this newly renovated 3-bedroom, 1.75-bath single-family home available this May! This home features new flooring and appliances, a two-car garage, a dock, central air, brand-new bathrooms with Jack & Jill sinks, and of course, amazing views of the lake!



This property is small dog-friendly with additional fees. Some breed/weight restrictions may apply. Sorry, no cats.



Security Deposit: $3,250. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including landscaping and snow removal.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.



Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property.

This property has not been Section 8 approved.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!