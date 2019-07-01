4309 Wilshire Blvd

Amenities
Enjoy life on the lake in this newly renovated 3-bedroom, 1.75-bath single-family home available this May! This home features new flooring and appliances, a two-car garage, a dock, central air, brand-new bathrooms with Jack & Jill sinks, and of course, amazing views of the lake!
This property is small dog-friendly with additional fees. Some breed/weight restrictions may apply. Sorry, no cats.
Security Deposit: $3,250. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including landscaping and snow removal.
Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.
Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property.
This property has not been Section 8 approved.
Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!