Home
/
Mound, MN
/
4309 Wilshire Blvd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

4309 Wilshire Blvd

4309 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy life on the lake in this newly renovated 3-bedroom, 1.75-bath single-family home available this May! This home features new flooring and appliances, a two-car garage, a dock, central air, brand-new bathrooms with Jack & Jill sinks, and of course, amazing views of the lake!

This property is small dog-friendly with additional fees. Some breed/weight restrictions may apply. Sorry, no cats.

Security Deposit: $3,250. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including landscaping and snow removal.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.

Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property.
This property has not been Section 8 approved.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have any available units?
4309 Wilshire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have?
Some of 4309 Wilshire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Wilshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Wilshire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Wilshire Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 Wilshire Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Wilshire Blvd offers parking.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Wilshire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 4309 Wilshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4309 Wilshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Wilshire Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Wilshire Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4309 Wilshire Blvd has units with air conditioning.
