Home
/
Moorhead, MN
/
922 3rd St S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
922 3rd St S
922 3rd Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
922 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN 56560
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
922 3rd St S Available 10/01/20 -
(RLNE4230459)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 3rd St S have any available units?
922 3rd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorhead, MN
.
What amenities does 922 3rd St S have?
Some of 922 3rd St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 922 3rd St S currently offering any rent specials?
922 3rd St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 3rd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 3rd St S is pet friendly.
Does 922 3rd St S offer parking?
Yes, 922 3rd St S does offer parking.
Does 922 3rd St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 3rd St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 3rd St S have a pool?
No, 922 3rd St S does not have a pool.
Does 922 3rd St S have accessible units?
No, 922 3rd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 922 3rd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 3rd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 3rd St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 922 3rd St S has units with air conditioning.
North Dakota State University-Main Campus