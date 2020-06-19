Located at 3715 8th st s updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fenced yard 2 stall garage off street parking rent 1295 deposit 1000 1/2 OFF WITH 12 MONTH LEASE FREE 50 INCH TV call rkak reality and property management at 218-227-0000
(RLNE5729769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 8th St S have any available units?
3715 8th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorhead, MN.
What amenities does 3715 8th St S have?
Some of 3715 8th St S's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 8th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3715 8th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.