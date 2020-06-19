All apartments in Moorhead
Last updated June 18 2020

3715 8th St S

3715 8th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3715 8th Street South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Amenities

Located at 3715 8th st s
updated 4 bedroom
2 bathroom
fenced yard
2 stall garage
off street parking
rent 1295
deposit 1000
1/2 OFF WITH 12 MONTH LEASE
FREE 50 INCH TV
call rkak reality and property management at 218-227-0000

(RLNE5729769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 8th St S have any available units?
3715 8th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorhead, MN.
What amenities does 3715 8th St S have?
Some of 3715 8th St S's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 8th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3715 8th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 8th St S pet-friendly?
No, 3715 8th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorhead.
Does 3715 8th St S offer parking?
Yes, 3715 8th St S does offer parking.
Does 3715 8th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 8th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 8th St S have a pool?
No, 3715 8th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3715 8th St S have accessible units?
No, 3715 8th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 8th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 8th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 8th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 8th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
