3314 Village Green Drive.
Moorhead, MN
3314 Village Green Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3314 Village Green Drive

3314 Village Green Drive · (701) 205-4330
Location

3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3314 Village Green Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3314 Village Green Drive have any available units?
3314 Village Green Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3314 Village Green Drive have?
Some of 3314 Village Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Village Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Village Green Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Village Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Village Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorhead.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Village Green Drive does offer parking.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 Village Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive have a pool?
No, 3314 Village Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 3314 Village Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Village Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Village Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Village Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

