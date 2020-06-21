All apartments in Moorhead
Find more places like 1520 3rd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorhead, MN
/
1520 3rd Street South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1520 3rd Street South

1520 3rd Street South · (701) 639-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moorhead
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 3rd Street South · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage available September 1st *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent. If you're not quite there for those, we do accept cosigners. We also require for all occupants 18 and older to pass criminal and rental background checks with no felonies in the last 5 years, no evictions, no outstanding balances to landlords or utility companies.* Resident responsible for all utilities

(RLNE5840371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 3rd Street South have any available units?
1520 3rd Street South has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1520 3rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1520 3rd Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 3rd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 3rd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1520 3rd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1520 3rd Street South does offer parking.
Does 1520 3rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 3rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 3rd Street South have a pool?
No, 1520 3rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1520 3rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 1520 3rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 3rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 3rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 3rd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 3rd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1520 3rd Street South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd
Moorhead, MN 56560
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102
Moorhead, MN 56560
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S
Moorhead, MN 56560

Similar Pages

Moorhead 1 BedroomsMoorhead 2 Bedrooms
Moorhead Apartments with ParkingMoorhead Pet Friendly Places
Moorhead Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, NDWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity