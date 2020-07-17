Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

9218 Orchard Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For Rent:



Spacious Townhome Includes:

- 3 Bedrooms

- Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Accessible Bathroom and Shower

- 2 Standard Bathroom with Bathtub and Shower

- 2 Car Garage

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Central Heating and A/C

- Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Island in Kitchen

Nice peaceful, friendly community.

Qualified, serious inquires only.

No Pets, no section 8

Tenants pay all utilities. Lawn and snow included in rent



$1350.00/month



No Pets Allowed



