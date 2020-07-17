All apartments in Monticello
Find more places like 9218 Orchard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monticello, MN
/
9218 Orchard Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9218 Orchard Lane

9218 Orchard Lane · (612) 718-9640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monticello
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9218 Orchard Lane, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 9218 Orchard Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9218 Orchard Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For Rent:

Spacious Townhome Includes:
- 3 Bedrooms
- Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Accessible Bathroom and Shower
- 2 Standard Bathroom with Bathtub and Shower
- 2 Car Garage
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Central Heating and A/C
- Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Island in Kitchen
Nice peaceful, friendly community.
Qualified, serious inquires only.
No Pets, no section 8
Tenants pay all utilities. Lawn and snow included in rent

$1350.00/month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Orchard Lane have any available units?
9218 Orchard Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9218 Orchard Lane have?
Some of 9218 Orchard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9218 Orchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9218 Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9218 Orchard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 9218 Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 9218 Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9218 Orchard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9218 Orchard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9218 Orchard Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9218 Orchard Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monticello 2 BedroomsMonticello Apartments with Balconies
Monticello Apartments with Garages
Monticello Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNFalcon Heights, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN
Mendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MNIsanti, MNCold Spring, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity