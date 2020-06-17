All apartments in Monticello
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:46 PM

705 3rd Street East

705 3rd Street East · (763) 295-6566
Location

705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
Come check out this spacious, 2BR 1BA upper level apartment, in a secure 8-plex unit! Open and bright kitchen and living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom and hardwood flooring throughout the rest of unit. Large closets and extra storage. This unit is near Monticello Middle School, hospital, and several parks. Heat, water, sewer & trash included in monthly rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Washer and dryer on site. Sorry, no pets allowed!

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.

• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.

• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.

• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.

• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.

• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.

• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.

• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.

• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines

• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening

• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 3rd Street East have any available units?
705 3rd Street East has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 3rd Street East have?
Some of 705 3rd Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 3rd Street East currently offering any rent specials?
705 3rd Street East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 3rd Street East pet-friendly?
No, 705 3rd Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 705 3rd Street East offer parking?
No, 705 3rd Street East does not offer parking.
Does 705 3rd Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 3rd Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 3rd Street East have a pool?
No, 705 3rd Street East does not have a pool.
Does 705 3rd Street East have accessible units?
No, 705 3rd Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 705 3rd Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 3rd Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 3rd Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 3rd Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
