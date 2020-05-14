All apartments in Minnetrista
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

3325 Eagle Bluff Road

3325 Eagle Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Eagle Bluff Road, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Custom built, English Manor style two story walkout boasting Southwestern exposure! Set on a very private and beautifully landscaped .63 acre lot with panoramic views over Lake Minnetonka. Large open and sun filled spaces for entertaining that creates a warm and inviting setting to accommodate modern living. This home combines the perfect mix of formal elegance and casual comfort. An extremely well built and meticulously maintained home that features; large kitchen with two islands, SS appliances, Wolfe range and grill. Owner's suite complete with a gas fireplace, walls of windows presenting endless views of Halstead bay, large bath & separate shower, dual vanities plus spacious walk-in closet. An outdoor area built for entertaining featuring a lap pool, custom built stone fireplace, deck & patio, fire pit and more...the perfect balance of sun & shade. Find serenity & lake front resort style living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have any available units?
3325 Eagle Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have?
Some of 3325 Eagle Bluff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Eagle Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Eagle Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Eagle Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetrista.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Eagle Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Eagle Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
