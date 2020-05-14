3325 Eagle Bluff Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Custom built, English Manor style two story walkout boasting Southwestern exposure! Set on a very private and beautifully landscaped .63 acre lot with panoramic views over Lake Minnetonka. Large open and sun filled spaces for entertaining that creates a warm and inviting setting to accommodate modern living. This home combines the perfect mix of formal elegance and casual comfort. An extremely well built and meticulously maintained home that features; large kitchen with two islands, SS appliances, Wolfe range and grill. Owner's suite complete with a gas fireplace, walls of windows presenting endless views of Halstead bay, large bath & separate shower, dual vanities plus spacious walk-in closet. An outdoor area built for entertaining featuring a lap pool, custom built stone fireplace, deck & patio, fire pit and more...the perfect balance of sun & shade. Find serenity & lake front resort style living!