Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:53 PM

1150 Game Farm Road

1150 Game Farm Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Game Farm Road North, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Wow! Enjoy the sunsets at this beautiful retreat. 10 acres of tranquility. Custom built home with master suite. Short term lease only. call Ted to see:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Game Farm Road have any available units?
1150 Game Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 1150 Game Farm Road have?
Some of 1150 Game Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Game Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Game Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Game Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road offer parking?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road has a pool.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

