Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minnetrista
Find more places like 1150 Game Farm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minnetrista, MN
/
1150 Game Farm Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:53 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1150 Game Farm Road
1150 Game Farm Road North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1150 Game Farm Road North, Minnetrista, MN 55364
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Wow! Enjoy the sunsets at this beautiful retreat. 10 acres of tranquility. Custom built home with master suite. Short term lease only. call Ted to see:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have any available units?
1150 Game Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minnetrista, MN
.
What amenities does 1150 Game Farm Road have?
Some of 1150 Game Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1150 Game Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Game Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Game Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road offer parking?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road has a pool.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Game Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Game Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Game Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Victoria, MN
St. Bonifacius, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Waconia, MN
Chaska, MN
Excelsior, MN
Shakopee, MN
Buffalo, MN
Rogers, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Hopkins, MN
Albertville, MN
Golden Valley, MN
New Hope, MN
Crystal, MN
Savage, MN
Elk River, MN
Ramsey, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities