Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Oaks Glen Lake Apartments

14414 Stewart Ln · (612) 255-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Glen Lake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments is a unique apartment and retail community. Our apartments feature nine foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and a full size washer/dryer in fourteen unique floor plans. For the comfort and wellness of our residents Oaks Glen Lake is a non-smoking community and is registered at mnsmokefreehousing.org. Oaks Glen Lake Apartments permits dogs and cats with an additional pet deposit charge. Winner of the prestigious MADACS award for best studio or efficiency floor plan! You only need to walk across the street for your groceries, morning cup of coffee, or other needs. Oaks Glen Lake also has the perfect location just moments away from Glen Lake, Lake Rose, and Kinsel Park. Life is about choices - this choice is easy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months (month-to-month option after initial lease period)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets - Reptiles, Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds, Tarantulas, Piranhas, Monkeys, Horses, Pigs, Rodents
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions - Rottweiler's, Huskies, Dobermans, Chow's, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akitas, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dalmatians, Any dog breed in this list or any breeds mixed with these are not permitted.
Parking Details: Surface lot: paid.
Storage Details: storage:5'x9': $25/month; 9'x9' are $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have any available units?
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have?
Some of Oaks Glen Lake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Glen Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks Glen Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have a pool?
No, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks Glen Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks Glen Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
