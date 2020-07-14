Oaks Glen Lake Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months (month-to-month option after initial lease period)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets - Reptiles, Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds, Tarantulas, Piranhas, Monkeys, Horses, Pigs, Rodents
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions - Rottweiler's, Huskies, Dobermans, Chow's, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akitas, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dalmatians, Any dog breed in this list or any breeds mixed with these are not permitted.