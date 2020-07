Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range furnished bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system courtyard green community internet access online portal

Conveniently located just a few minutes from downtown Minneapolis off Hwy 169 at Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka Hills is minutes away from an abundance of nearby restaurants, grocery stores and extraordinary shopping at Ridgedale Center.



Our property offers a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment floorplans, all featuring large closets and a patio or deck (depending on which apartment you choose). We also offer a long list of community amenities to our residents, including a fitness center in each building, an outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped community room, and beautiful nature views of a wildlife preserve right outside your window. Click here for the full list of amenities offered. Select apartments offer upgraded appliances and features.



