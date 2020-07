Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access sauna cats allowed elevator garage carport clubhouse guest suite hot tub tennis court

Nestled along the shores of Minnehaha Creek, a gracious lifestyle awaits you at Brier Creek Apartments. Brier Creek is conveniently located in Minnetonka, within walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center and bus transportation. Shopping at Ridgedale is approximately one mile away. Brier Creek is minutes to downtown Minneapolis and close to many offices, businesses, and recreational facilities. Back at home, spacious rooms with mirrored closets and solid oak woodwork welcome you. Cozy up to your own wood-burning fireplace or cook up a wonderful creation in your kitchen filled with European style cabinets and Whirlpool appliances.