5520 Rowland Road

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Live in this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit nestled in the heart of Minnetonka! With quick access to highways 7, 62 and I-494 you can get anywhere quickly. The natural light this unit provides makes the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances of the newly remodeled kitchen really stand out. Not only will that impress but the 3 season porch is brand new with ample space for entertaining guests. Some of the finer details include a large main floor porch perfect for grilling, a true wood burning fireplace, pet friendly HOA, and trail access to Uptown or Lake Minnetonka. Also included in your price of rent is a 2 car attached garage with space for larger vehicles!