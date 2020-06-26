All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5520 Rowland Road

5520 Rowland Road · (612) 220-6337
Location

5520 Rowland Road, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1721 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit nestled in the heart of Minnetonka! With quick access to highways 7, 62 and I-494 you can get anywhere quickly. The natural light this unit provides makes the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances of the newly remodeled kitchen really stand out. Not only will that impress but the 3 season porch is brand new with ample space for entertaining guests. Some of the finer details include a large main floor porch perfect for grilling, a true wood burning fireplace, pet friendly HOA, and trail access to Uptown or Lake Minnetonka. Also included in your price of rent is a 2 car attached garage with space for larger vehicles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Rowland Road have any available units?
5520 Rowland Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Rowland Road have?
Some of 5520 Rowland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Rowland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Rowland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Rowland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5520 Rowland Road is pet friendly.
Does 5520 Rowland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Rowland Road offers parking.
Does 5520 Rowland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Rowland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Rowland Road have a pool?
No, 5520 Rowland Road does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Rowland Road have accessible units?
No, 5520 Rowland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Rowland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Rowland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
