Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
5152 Woodridge Rd # 1
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

5152 Woodridge Rd # 1

5152 Woodridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Woodridge Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***THIS UNIT IS A DUPLEX***
Three bedroom, two bath upper level DUPLEX unit in Minnetonka available. Great area, quiet neighborhood with a spacious yard. Large bedrooms, a master en-suite bathroom, laundry, shared one car garage parking stall.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for a 50% portion of each of the gas, electricity, sewer/water and trash bills, lawn maintenance and snow removal is included. This is a 28 month lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $4,050. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have any available units?
5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 offers parking.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have a pool?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have accessible units?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5152 Woodridge Rd # 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
