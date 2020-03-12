5152 Woodridge Rd # 1

Amenities

***THIS UNIT IS A DUPLEX***

Three bedroom, two bath upper level DUPLEX unit in Minnetonka available. Great area, quiet neighborhood with a spacious yard. Large bedrooms, a master en-suite bathroom, laundry, shared one car garage parking stall.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for a 50% portion of each of the gas, electricity, sewer/water and trash bills, lawn maintenance and snow removal is included. This is a 28 month lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $4,050. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.