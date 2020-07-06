All apartments in Minnetonka
4941 Acorn Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4941 Acorn Ridge Road

4941 Acorn Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Acorn Ridge Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,469 sf home is located in Minnetonka, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and detached garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have any available units?
4941 Acorn Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have?
Some of 4941 Acorn Ridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Acorn Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Acorn Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Acorn Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Acorn Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Acorn Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

