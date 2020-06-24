All apartments in Minnetonka
4925 Diane Dr
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

4925 Diane Dr

4925 Diane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Diane Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 4/5/19! GREAT HOME AND LOCATION! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 4/2/19. Currently Occupied.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

New Carpet on lower level, wood floors upper, New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen.

This home is located on a dead end street with a private .58 acre lot.

All bedrooms and upper level hallways feature very nice hardwood floors and 1- Large full bathroom.

The living room and formal dining feature beautiful NEW carpet.

Enjoy eat-in kitchen, NEW appliances, great windows for lots of light.

Main level features 1/2 bath.

This home has a awesome finished basement with family room, 3/4 bath, laundry, custom built in book shelving an tons of storage.

The walk out goes out to fantastic back yard, patio, and home features a large 26'x14' deck.

Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies and Clean back ground screening
Refrences
NO UTILITES Included in Rent
Sorry NO govt subsidies
NO Section 8

Tenant responsible for lawn/shoveling.

Pet Policy = Cats and Dogs Considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 3

To apply or schedule a showing please
go to our website - Twincitieshomerental.com

OR call Cosette 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Diane Dr have any available units?
4925 Diane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Diane Dr have?
Some of 4925 Diane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Diane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Diane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Diane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Diane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Diane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Diane Dr offers parking.
Does 4925 Diane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Diane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Diane Dr have a pool?
No, 4925 Diane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Diane Dr have accessible units?
No, 4925 Diane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Diane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Diane Dr has units with dishwashers.
