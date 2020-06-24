4925 Diane Dr

Amenities
Available 4/5/19! GREAT HOME AND LOCATION! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 4/2/19. Currently Occupied.
New Carpet on lower level, wood floors upper, New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen.
This home is located on a dead end street with a private .58 acre lot.
All bedrooms and upper level hallways feature very nice hardwood floors and 1- Large full bathroom.
The living room and formal dining feature beautiful NEW carpet.
Enjoy eat-in kitchen, NEW appliances, great windows for lots of light.
Main level features 1/2 bath.
This home has a awesome finished basement with family room, 3/4 bath, laundry, custom built in book shelving an tons of storage.
The walk out goes out to fantastic back yard, patio, and home features a large 26'x14' deck.
Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies and Clean back ground screening
Refrences
NO UTILITES Included in Rent
Sorry NO govt subsidies
NO Section 8
Tenant responsible for lawn/shoveling.
Pet Policy = Cats and Dogs Considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 3
