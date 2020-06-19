All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

4330 Wilson Street

4330 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Wilson Street, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom rental home with high-end furnishes, 3 bedrooms on upper level with a master bath. Close to Minnetonka Regional Trail. Unfinished lower level. Available May 16th for a 12 month lease. Minnetonka Schools.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Wilson Street have any available units?
4330 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 4330 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Wilson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Wilson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 Wilson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
