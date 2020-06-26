3622 Steele St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11d421f026 ----

Dog friendly with a fenced in backyard (.5 acre lot). This bright & thoughtfully updated home near Groveland Elementary has all 3 bedrooms on the main level. Quick access to the Lake Mtka Regional Trail, which goes past Minnetonka East Middle. Or take the LRT trail into Excelsior, or follow it to downtown Mpls. Take highway 101 into Wayzata, which is only 3 miles away, 15 minutes to Mpls. Brand new roof, washer/dryer, painting throughout interior & exterior, fully remodeled basement, bathrooms, as well as newer appliances, granite countertops & more. Large private yard with beautiful trees on a quiet street. PETS: Dogs are negotiable, but NO Cats. No smoking. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8.



Tenants pay water, gas, electrical, trash, and internet/TV



Low Res Photos are before interior painting. Vacant photos up to date.