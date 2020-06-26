All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

3622 Steele St

3622 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Steele Street, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11d421f026 ----
Dog friendly with a fenced in backyard (.5 acre lot). This bright & thoughtfully updated home near Groveland Elementary has all 3 bedrooms on the main level. Quick access to the Lake Mtka Regional Trail, which goes past Minnetonka East Middle. Or take the LRT trail into Excelsior, or follow it to downtown Mpls. Take highway 101 into Wayzata, which is only 3 miles away, 15 minutes to Mpls. Brand new roof, washer/dryer, painting throughout interior & exterior, fully remodeled basement, bathrooms, as well as newer appliances, granite countertops & more. Large private yard with beautiful trees on a quiet street. PETS: Dogs are negotiable, but NO Cats. No smoking. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8.

Tenants pay water, gas, electrical, trash, and internet/TV

Low Res Photos are before interior painting. Vacant photos up to date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Steele St have any available units?
3622 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Steele St have?
Some of 3622 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Steele St offers parking.
Does 3622 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Steele St have a pool?
No, 3622 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3622 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

