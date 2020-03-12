All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:49 AM

3136 County Rd 101 S

3136 County Road 101 S · No Longer Available
Location

3136 County Road 101 S, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Brand new house just built, entire house is furnished and ready, great location, just walking distance to Minnetonka bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have any available units?
3136 County Rd 101 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 3136 County Rd 101 S currently offering any rent specials?
3136 County Rd 101 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 County Rd 101 S pet-friendly?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S offer parking?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not offer parking.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have a pool?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not have a pool.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have accessible units?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 County Rd 101 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 County Rd 101 S does not have units with air conditioning.
